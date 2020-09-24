Your Thursday Morning Headlines: 2nd Congressional District debate set, Absecon man pleads guilty to having meth and more

A live debate between 2nd Congressional District candidates Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 8. The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and NJTV, New Jersey's public television network, are the co-sponsors.
Atlantic Cape Community College alumnus Felix Contreras-Castro is serving as a clinical research manager at one of the nation's largest and most respected hospitals, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he is identifying effective treatments for COVID-19 patients. Contreras-Castro plans on enrolling in medical school in 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. arrived at a fundraiser Tuesday evening at the Historic Smithville Inn in Galloway Township and was greeted by shouts from a crowd of nearly 400, divided almost equally among supporters and protesters. The two groups gathered on opposite sides of Route 9 and exchanged chants as they waited.
A New York man has been awarded a Carnegie Medal for trying to save a Pennsylvania father from drowning in the ocean off an Atlantic City beach. James Glorioso, Jr., a 42-year-old actor from Amsterdam, received the award from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for entering into mortal danger to rescue another, the commission announced Tuesday.
Joseph Brandenberger, of Absecon, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Camden to possessing large quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, and a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's District of New Jersey office. Brandenberger, 35, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with possessing with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin among other offenses.
