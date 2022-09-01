 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your sea and sand shore report for Friday, September 2

The last Friday of the peak beach season will bring a winner to the Jersey Shore.

There will be a low risk of rip currents, low wave heights and no chance of rain Friday. Winds will blow out of the northeast, turning to the east with time around 10 mph. 

JS Report.GIF

As a result, the shore will be 75 to 80 degrees for highs. That's opposed to the 85 to 90 degrees seen Wednesday and Thursday on an offshore wind. 

For the surfers, wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. A east-southeast swell with a wave period about 10 seconds will be around. The waves won't look clear but the long periods will give some solid, low waves to ride. 

Wave Ht and PEriod.GIF

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
