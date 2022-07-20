 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your sea and sand forecast for Thursday, July 21

Sea and Sand Thursday

Thursday will be the hottest and most humid day of this week-plus stretch of peak summer heat. Highs will be around 90 for Atlantic County and Cape May County beaches, cooler on the barrier islands of Ocean County. Thunderstorms threaten between 2 and 10 p.m. with a focus time of 6 to 10 p.m.

