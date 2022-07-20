Your sea and sand forecast for Thursday, July 21

Thursday will be the hottest and most humid day of this week-plus stretch of peak summer heat. Highs will be around 90 for Atlantic County and Cape May County beaches, cooler on the barrier islands of Ocean County. Thunderstorms threaten between 2 and 10 p.m. with a focus time of 6 to 10 p.m.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
