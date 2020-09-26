Your Saturday Morning Headlines: No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Saturday, Sunday

Amir Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, told officers several times to shoot him because he wanted to die, according to body-camera footage of the August incident in which he was fatally shot by police near the Ventnor/Atlantic City border. The Attorney General's Office released police body-camera footage as well as a 911 call of the incident Friday.
Two Atlantic County election offices will each get a grant of almost $150,000 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonpartisan group, taking some of the burden of paying the extra costs of a mostly vote-by-mail election off of taxpayers' shoulders. Counties around the state have incurred additional expenses largely due to an order by Gov. Phil Murphy making the Nov. 3 general elections mostly vote by mail.
The Philadelphia Phillies started the final weekend of this COVID-19 shortened, 60-game season with their playoff chances barely intact. Philadelphia has not made the playoffs since 2011. The second and third games of a three-game series in Tampa against the Rays are scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Saturday and 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation's identity: sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others. The Press of Atlantic City wants to honor those who served by asking veterans to share their stories. If you are a veteran and would like to participate, fill out the form at PressofAC. com/veterans
Various Cape May County municipal officials wish people who own first and second homes inside the county were more diligent about filling out their census forms. Of the four South Jersey counties in The Press of Atlantic City coverage area, Cape May County has the lowest self-response rate with only a few days left until the Sept. 30 deadline.
