Your Monday Morning Headlines: Wildwood football ends 47-game losing streak, BMX riders come to EHT and safety a concern at busy parkway exit

The Wildwoood High School football team ended a 47-game losing streak on Sunday with a 30-6 win over Lindenwold. Check out the photo gallery from the game.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew has paid Craig Callaway as an advisor to help get out the vote. Callaway worked for Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy in the primary.
The annual BMX State Finals were held in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday, which brought out more than 350 BMX riders from across New Jersey and other states.
An Egg Harbor City pregnant woman and her boyfriend are still seeking a stable place to live after Egg Harbor Township officials move to remove motels in the West Atlantic City section of the township.
Middle Township officials want to see safety improved at the site of an exit ramp on the Garden State Parkway, including asking the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to redesign the exit. The exit, officials, say is prone to numerous vehicle accidents.
The Eagles' rough season continued Sunday with a 30-28 loss to Baltimore. Philadelphia falls to 1-4-1 and Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz left the game with injuries. Check out what readers have to say about the game. Also, view a photo gallery from the first home game where fans were allowed to watch.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!