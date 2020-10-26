Your Monday Morning Headlines: Orsted hires new CEO with Jersey roots, Cape upgrades open space and Pleasantville PD returns to community policing

The return of the community relations bureau and community policing in Pleasantville, includes a unit specifically formed to bring more attention to the downtown business district which has helped improve the quality of life for the workers, patrons and people passing through the area.
Ørsted Offshore North America, the Danish company that will build an offshore wind farm about 12 miles off of Atlantic City in the Atlantic Ocean, hired a new CEO. David Hardy, a 49, who was born in Monmouth County, said he will make sure the company fulfills all of its promises to create jobs in offshore wind equipment manufacturing and supply chain services.
Middle Township is working on multiple open space projects including a new pier, improvements to the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex on Fulling Mill Road and the extensively renovated Rio Grande Park on Railroad Avenue. All projects will use similar materials and design elements in parks and public spaces throughout Cape May County.
Liam Maxwell, a 2016 Southern Regional High School graduate, lost the remainder of his senior volleyball season at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for the lost season, , he competed in about 15 outdoor tournaments this summer. Maxwell, along with partner Evan Cory, finished third earlier this month at the AVP Next Gold Grass Nationals in the Men’s Open Doubles Division in Greenville, South Carolina.
