New Jersey voters will decide during Tuesday's primary elections who will represent the two major political parties in the Nov. 2 General Election.

Here is a roundup of the primary candidates for governor, state Senate, state Assembly, Atlantic County clerk, Atlantic City mayor and Atlantic City City Council at-large. For additional information on primary elections within The Press coverage area, visit PressofAC.com.

GOVERNOR

REPUBLICANS (vote for one)

JACK CIATTARELLI, 59, Somerset County

Education: Seton Hall University

Job: Certified Public Accountant, business owner, former Assemblyman

Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Opposes

HIRSH SINGH, 36, Linwood

Education: New Jersey Institute of Technology

Job: Engineer

Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Opposes

BRIAN D. LEVINE, 63, Somerset County

Education: Rutgers University

Job: Certified Public Accountant

Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Unknown

PHILIP RIZZO, 44, Morris County

Education: Villanova University

Job: Home builder, pastor

Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Unknown

DEMOCRATS (vote for one)

Gov. Phil Murphy, 63, Trenton

Education: Harvard University, Wharton School of Business

Job: Incumbent governor, former Goldman Sachs executive, ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama

Stance on control of Atlantic City: Supports

STATE SENATE

Legislative District 2 (Atlantic County)

REPUBLICANS (vote for one)

VINCE POLISTINA, 49, Egg Harbor Township

Education: Rutgers University

Job: Business owner — Polistina Engineering

Top priorities: Jobs and economic development, diversification of economy

Distinction: Gave up a safe Assembly seat to run in 2011 against Democratic State Sen. Jim Whelan, then left politics for 10 years

SETH GROSSMAN, 72, Atlantic City

Education: Duke University, Temple University Law School

Job: Attorney

Top priorities: Combating “woke mandates,” helping people in region rely on themselves not government

Distinction: Founded conservative organization Liberty and Prosperity; Republican nominee for Congress in 2018 when he garnered national attention for calling diversity requirements in hiring and college admissions “un-American.”

DEMOCRATS (vote for one)

VINCE MAZZEO, 57, Northfield

Education: Glassboro State College (now Rowan University)

Job: Owner Mazzeo Produce, Assemblyman

Top priorities: Economic recovery through expansion of eds and meds, entertainment venues and more home ownership in Atlantic City; and savings for taxpayers through shared services

Distinction: Produce-store owner and manager, still hands-on at his Northfield store

STATE ASSEMBLY

DEMOCRATS (vote for two)

CAREN FITZPATRICK, 62, Linwood

Education: Atlantic Cape Community College, Thomas Edison State College, Stockton University

Job: Director of Finance and Administration at Meet AC

Top priorities: Economic development through diversifying industries and jobs, addressing climate change

Distinction: Atlantic County Commissioner who has been a restaurant owner, financial officer for a non-profit and marketing agency

JOHN ARMATO, 72, Buena Vista Township (incumbent )

Education: Vineland High School, U.S. Air Force

Job: Retired HVAC technician in the Atlantic City casino industry, EMT

Top priorities: Diversifying the economy through development of jobs to address climate change, addressing the disease of addiction

Distinction: Advocate for veterans and those affected by addiction

REPUBLICANS (vote for two)

DON GUARDIAN, 67, Atlantic City

Job: Former Mayor of Atlantic City, retired business administrator in Toms River

Top priorities: Aiding businesses with funding after COVID, ensure vaccine availability to everyone so schools and churches, etc. are safe

Distinction: First openly gay mayor of Atlantic City, in office when city’s finances imploded

CLAIRE SWIFT, 46, Margate

Education: University of Pennsylvania, Widener School of Law

Job: Lawyer in practice with two of her brothers

Top priorities: Return all schools to five days per week in-person learning; strengthen local economy, especially for small businesses by removing unnecessary regulations and government bureaucracy

Distinction: First time running for office

STATE SENATE

Legislative District 1 (Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic counties)

REPUBLICANS (vote for one)

MICHAEL TESTA, 45, Vineland (incumbent)

Education: Villanova University, Temple University

Job: Lawyer, partner at Testa, Heck, Testa and White, P.A.

DEMOCRATS (vote for one)

YOLANDA E. GARCIA BALICKI, 61, Millville

Education: Rutgers University, Rutgers Law School-Camden

Job: Attorney

STATE ASSEMBLY

REPUBLICANS (vote for two)

ERIK SIMONSEN, Lower Township (incumbent)

ANTWAN McCLELLAN, Ocean City

DEMOCRATS (vote for two)

JOHN P. CAPIZOLA JR.

CHRISTOPHER C. WILSON

ATLANTIC COUNTY CLERK

DEMOCRATS (vote for one)

LISA JIAMPETTI, 58, Egg Harbor City

Education: Stockton University

Job: Former Wawa manager, former director of after-school program in Egg Harbor City, currently recreation office manager at Smithville Community Association

Top priorities: Improve effectiveness, efficiency and accuracy of elections; improve voter access by sending ballots early, increasing drop boxes, using social media and opening offices in towns with transportation issues

Distinction: Three-term mayor of Egg Harbor City, where she was first female mayor

MICO LUCIDE, 29, Hamilton Township

Education: Stockton University

Job: IT professional

Top priorities: Outreach to educate residents about voting and registering to vote; redesign web site to make it the place to go for civic information

Distinction: Joined lawsuit to change the way primary ballots are prepared in New Jersey, to have each candidate randomly listed rather than grouped by “party line,” which she says gives political insiders a big advantage

REPUBLICIANS (vote for one)

JOE GIRALO, 58, Hammonton

Job: Atlantic County Improvement Authority for more than 35 years

Top priorities: Update website continually and go big on social media, oversee elections that are fair and honest for everyone

Distinction: Spent decades on the school board and now on council in Hammonton

ATLANTIC CITY MAYOR

DEMOCRATS (vote for one)

TOM FOLEY, 71

Education: Holy Spirit High School, studied at Atlantic Community College, Rutgers University, Pennsylvania State Fire Academy

Job: Retired Atlantic City battalion chief, former Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator

Political view: "I see a broken city. I see streets that are falling apart and the promise made by casino gaming over 40 years ago have still not come to fruition. That is why I got back involved. … I know what needs to be done. … I don’t see the right decisions being made in the city."

Distinction: Held many public offices, from councilman to state Assemblyman

Motto: Fix It with Foley or Fall with Small

MARTY SMALL SR., 46

Education: Stockton University

Job: Incumbent mayor of Atlantic City

Political view: “I’ve been your mayor the past 19 months … We had to deal with the change in government fight … We won that fight with over 80% of the vote. Then something called COVID-19 coronavirus… the worldwide pandemic, we had to deal with it. … There’s no blueprint for that. We had to learn on the fly … by getting two testing sites … feeding 3,780 senior citizens two hot meals per week, getting field hospitals here, a vaccination center here … we did extremely well, all while decreasing taxes.”

Distinction: Longtime councilman known for stabilizing the city after his predecessor Frank Gilliam resigned in disgrace in 2019 after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity

Motto: Dream Big, Vote Small

REPUBLICANS (vote for one)

TOM FORKIN

ATLANTIC CITY CITY COUNCIL

At-Large

DEMOCRATS (vote for three)

M. SUHEL AHMED, 52

On Fix It With Foley ticket

Education: Kulaura Degree College (Bangladesh), Hunter College

Job: Food and beverage worker at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Top priorities: Increase number of police; bring recreation department back

Distinction: Speaks several languages

AARON CARRINGTON, 39

On Fix It With Foley ticket

Education: Lackawanna College

Job: Substance abuse counselor

Top priorities: Youth services and re-entry services for helping those released from incarceration reintegrate into the community

Distinction: Lived in Egypt three years; fluent in Arabic

GEORGE DORSEY, 39

Education: Atlantic City High School

Job: Owner Dorsey Construction

Top priorities: Get property ratable base up, and taxes under control; create grant programs to help locals buy new homes

Distinction: Runs several construction related businesses, not running on a ticket

SHAMEEKA HARVEY-COTTMAN, 32

On Fix It With Foley ticket

Education: Some college

Job: Former tax clerk for Atlantic City, worked in hotel operations, marketing and managing, and bookkeeping

Top priorities: Clean neighborhoods; safe neighborhoods

Distinction: Started business Display House of Dior to showcase the talents of local residents

STEPHANIE MARSHALL, 47

Running on Small ticket

Education: Kean University

Job: Bookkeeper for Atlantic City Board of Education

Top priorities: Promoting home ownership; bringing Atlantic City police and teachers back to city to live through incentive programs

Distinction: Atlantic City Housing Authority board member 13 years, volunteered for other people’s campaigns for 20 years

GEORGE TIBBITT, 53

Running on Small ticket

Job: Retired roofer

Top priorities: Living wage for city workers; increase the property ratable base through development, with a special focus on developing Bader Field

Distinction: Worked on roofing projects for virtually all the casino buildings in the city. Descendant of one of the first settlers of Absecon Island

BRUCE WEEKES, 34

Running on Small ticket

Education: Howard University

Job: Constituent Services Director for Mayor Marty Small

Top priorities: Small business development/business education; tax relief and increase home ownership

Distinction: Worked in New York City in finances before returning to Atlantic City, started Atlantic City High School scholarship in memory of his late brother

REPUBLICANS (vote for three)

MATTHEW JAMES DIULLIO-JUSINO, 30

Running on Tom Forkin GOP ticket

Job: Manager of two South Jersey storage facilities

Top priorities: Promote school choice and vouchers; address addiction and homelessness

Distinction: Became a father at age 17. Opposes drug laws, father was incarcerated for drug offenses and kept from his family because of them. Involved in native American church and spiritual healing/plant medicine ceremonies, and Young Americans for Liberty

MARIA LACCA, 58

Running on Forkin ticket

Job: Real estate agent

Top priorities: Cleaning up city and removing dilapidated buildings; more creative programs for children and youth

Distinction: Worked for Trump Castle Hotel and Casino and Ivana Trump, co-founded marketing agency

RIZWAN MALIK, 57

Running on Forkin ticket

Job: Mortgage banker and real estate investor/small business owner

Top priorities: Increase number of Atlantic City Police Department; make city clean and safe for tourists and residents

Distinction: Previous one-term council member

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7210 mpost@pressofac.com

