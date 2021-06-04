New Jersey voters will decide during Tuesday's primary elections who will represent the two major political parties in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Here is a roundup of the primary candidates for governor, state Senate, state Assembly, Atlantic County clerk, Atlantic City mayor and Atlantic City City Council at-large. For additional information on primary elections within The Press coverage area, visit PressofAC.com.
GOVERNOR
REPUBLICANS (vote for one)
JACK CIATTARELLI, 59, Somerset County
Education: Seton Hall University
Job: Certified Public Accountant, business owner, former Assemblyman
Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Opposes
Online: https://www.jack4nj.com/
HIRSH SINGH, 36, Linwood
Education: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Job: Engineer
Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Opposes
Online: https://hirshsingh.com/
BRIAN D. LEVINE, 63, Somerset County
Education: Rutgers University
Job: Certified Public Accountant
Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Unknown
Online: https://levinefornj.org/#/
PHILIP RIZZO, 44, Morris County
Education: Villanova University
Job: Home builder, pastor
Stance on state control of Atlantic City: Unknown
Online: https://jerseyrizzo.com/
DEMOCRATS (vote for one)
Gov. Phil Murphy, 63, Trenton
Education: Harvard University, Wharton School of Business
Job: Incumbent governor, former Goldman Sachs executive, ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama
Stance on control of Atlantic City: Supports
Online: https://murphy4nj.com/
STATE SENATE
Legislative District 2 (Atlantic County)
REPUBLICANS (vote for one)
VINCE POLISTINA, 49, Egg Harbor Township
Education: Rutgers University
Job: Business owner — Polistina Engineering
Top priorities: Jobs and economic development, diversification of economy
Distinction: Gave up a safe Assembly seat to run in 2011 against Democratic State Sen. Jim Whelan, then left politics for 10 years
SETH GROSSMAN, 72, Atlantic City
Education: Duke University, Temple University Law School
Job: Attorney
Top priorities: Combating “woke mandates,” helping people in region rely on themselves not government
Distinction: Founded conservative organization Liberty and Prosperity; Republican nominee for Congress in 2018 when he garnered national attention for calling diversity requirements in hiring and college admissions “un-American.”
Online: grossmanforsenate.com
DEMOCRATS (vote for one)
VINCE MAZZEO, 57, Northfield
Education: Glassboro State College (now Rowan University)
Job: Owner Mazzeo Produce, Assemblyman
Top priorities: Economic recovery through expansion of eds and meds, entertainment venues and more home ownership in Atlantic City; and savings for taxpayers through shared services
Distinction: Produce-store owner and manager, still hands-on at his Northfield store
Online: facebook.com/AsmVinceMazzeo/
STATE ASSEMBLY
DEMOCRATS (vote for two)
CAREN FITZPATRICK, 62, Linwood
Education: Atlantic Cape Community College, Thomas Edison State College, Stockton University
Job: Director of Finance and Administration at Meet AC
Top priorities: Economic development through diversifying industries and jobs, addressing climate change
Distinction: Atlantic County Commissioner who has been a restaurant owner, financial officer for a non-profit and marketing agency
Online: carenfitzpatrick.com
JOHN ARMATO, 72, Buena Vista Township (incumbent )
Education: Vineland High School, U.S. Air Force
Job: Retired HVAC technician in the Atlantic City casino industry, EMT
Top priorities: Diversifying the economy through development of jobs to address climate change, addressing the disease of addiction
Distinction: Advocate for veterans and those affected by addiction
Online: facebook.com/AsmJohnArmato/
REPUBLICANS (vote for two)
DON GUARDIAN, 67, Atlantic City
Job: Former Mayor of Atlantic City, retired business administrator in Toms River
Top priorities: Aiding businesses with funding after COVID, ensure vaccine availability to everyone so schools and churches, etc. are safe
Distinction: First openly gay mayor of Atlantic City, in office when city’s finances imploded
Online: facebook.com/SwiftGuardianNJ
CLAIRE SWIFT, 46, Margate
Education: University of Pennsylvania, Widener School of Law
Job: Lawyer in practice with two of her brothers
Top priorities: Return all schools to five days per week in-person learning; strengthen local economy, especially for small businesses by removing unnecessary regulations and government bureaucracy
Distinction: First time running for office
Online: facebook.com/SwiftGuardianNJ
STATE SENATE
Legislative District 1 (Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic counties)
REPUBLICANS (vote for one)
MICHAEL TESTA, 45, Vineland (incumbent)
Education: Villanova University, Temple University
Job: Lawyer, partner at Testa, Heck, Testa and White, P.A.
Online: facebook.com/senatortesta
DEMOCRATS (vote for one)
YOLANDA E. GARCIA BALICKI, 61, Millville
Education: Rutgers University, Rutgers Law School-Camden
Job: Attorney
STATE ASSEMBLY
REPUBLICANS (vote for two)
ERIK SIMONSEN, Lower Township (incumbent)
ANTWAN McCLELLAN, Ocean City
DEMOCRATS (vote for two)
JOHN P. CAPIZOLA JR.
CHRISTOPHER C. WILSON
ATLANTIC COUNTY CLERK
DEMOCRATS (vote for one)
LISA JIAMPETTI, 58, Egg Harbor City
Education: Stockton University
Job: Former Wawa manager, former director of after-school program in Egg Harbor City, currently recreation office manager at Smithville Community Association
Top priorities: Improve effectiveness, efficiency and accuracy of elections; improve voter access by sending ballots early, increasing drop boxes, using social media and opening offices in towns with transportation issues
Distinction: Three-term mayor of Egg Harbor City, where she was first female mayor
Online: facebook.com/ElectLisa2021
MICO LUCIDE, 29, Hamilton Township
Education: Stockton University
Job: IT professional
Top priorities: Outreach to educate residents about voting and registering to vote; redesign web site to make it the place to go for civic information
Distinction: Joined lawsuit to change the way primary ballots are prepared in New Jersey, to have each candidate randomly listed rather than grouped by “party line,” which she says gives political insiders a big advantage
Online: lucideforclerk.com
REPUBLICIANS (vote for one)
JOE GIRALO, 58, Hammonton
Job: Atlantic County Improvement Authority for more than 35 years
Top priorities: Update website continually and go big on social media, oversee elections that are fair and honest for everyone
Distinction: Spent decades on the school board and now on council in Hammonton
Online: facebook.com/JoeGiraloForClerk
ATLANTIC CITY MAYOR
DEMOCRATS (vote for one)
TOM FOLEY, 71
Education: Holy Spirit High School, studied at Atlantic Community College, Rutgers University, Pennsylvania State Fire Academy
Job: Retired Atlantic City battalion chief, former Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator
Political view: "I see a broken city. I see streets that are falling apart and the promise made by casino gaming over 40 years ago have still not come to fruition. That is why I got back involved. … I know what needs to be done. … I don’t see the right decisions being made in the city."
Distinction: Held many public offices, from councilman to state Assemblyman
Motto: Fix It with Foley or Fall with Small
MARTY SMALL SR., 46
Education: Stockton University
Job: Incumbent mayor of Atlantic City
Political view: “I’ve been your mayor the past 19 months … We had to deal with the change in government fight … We won that fight with over 80% of the vote. Then something called COVID-19 coronavirus… the worldwide pandemic, we had to deal with it. … There’s no blueprint for that. We had to learn on the fly … by getting two testing sites … feeding 3,780 senior citizens two hot meals per week, getting field hospitals here, a vaccination center here … we did extremely well, all while decreasing taxes.”
Distinction: Longtime councilman known for stabilizing the city after his predecessor Frank Gilliam resigned in disgrace in 2019 after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity
Motto: Dream Big, Vote Small
Online: martysmall4mayor.com
REPUBLICANS (vote for one)
TOM FORKIN
Online: forkin4ac.com
ATLANTIC CITY CITY COUNCIL
At-Large
DEMOCRATS (vote for three)
M. SUHEL AHMED, 52
On Fix It With Foley ticket
Education: Kulaura Degree College (Bangladesh), Hunter College
Job: Food and beverage worker at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Top priorities: Increase number of police; bring recreation department back
Distinction: Speaks several languages
AARON CARRINGTON, 39
On Fix It With Foley ticket
Education: Lackawanna College
Job: Substance abuse counselor
Top priorities: Youth services and re-entry services for helping those released from incarceration reintegrate into the community
Distinction: Lived in Egypt three years; fluent in Arabic
GEORGE DORSEY, 39
Education: Atlantic City High School
Job: Owner Dorsey Construction
Top priorities: Get property ratable base up, and taxes under control; create grant programs to help locals buy new homes
Distinction: Runs several construction related businesses, not running on a ticket
Online: dorseyforac.com
SHAMEEKA HARVEY-COTTMAN, 32
On Fix It With Foley ticket
Education: Some college
Job: Former tax clerk for Atlantic City, worked in hotel operations, marketing and managing, and bookkeeping
Top priorities: Clean neighborhoods; safe neighborhoods
Distinction: Started business Display House of Dior to showcase the talents of local residents
STEPHANIE MARSHALL, 47
Running on Small ticket
Education: Kean University
Job: Bookkeeper for Atlantic City Board of Education
Top priorities: Promoting home ownership; bringing Atlantic City police and teachers back to city to live through incentive programs
Distinction: Atlantic City Housing Authority board member 13 years, volunteered for other people’s campaigns for 20 years
GEORGE TIBBITT, 53
Running on Small ticket
Job: Retired roofer
Top priorities: Living wage for city workers; increase the property ratable base through development, with a special focus on developing Bader Field
Distinction: Worked on roofing projects for virtually all the casino buildings in the city. Descendant of one of the first settlers of Absecon Island
BRUCE WEEKES, 34
Running on Small ticket
Education: Howard University
Job: Constituent Services Director for Mayor Marty Small
Top priorities: Small business development/business education; tax relief and increase home ownership
Distinction: Worked in New York City in finances before returning to Atlantic City, started Atlantic City High School scholarship in memory of his late brother
REPUBLICANS (vote for three)
MATTHEW JAMES DIULLIO-JUSINO, 30
Running on Tom Forkin GOP ticket
Job: Manager of two South Jersey storage facilities
Top priorities: Promote school choice and vouchers; address addiction and homelessness
Distinction: Became a father at age 17. Opposes drug laws, father was incarcerated for drug offenses and kept from his family because of them. Involved in native American church and spiritual healing/plant medicine ceremonies, and Young Americans for Liberty
Online: dj4ac.com, forkin4ac.com/meet-the-team
MARIA LACCA, 58
Running on Forkin ticket
Job: Real estate agent
Top priorities: Cleaning up city and removing dilapidated buildings; more creative programs for children and youth
Distinction: Worked for Trump Castle Hotel and Casino and Ivana Trump, co-founded marketing agency
Online: forkin4ac.com/meet-the-team/
RIZWAN MALIK, 57
Running on Forkin ticket
Job: Mortgage banker and real estate investor/small business owner
Top priorities: Increase number of Atlantic City Police Department; make city clean and safe for tourists and residents
Distinction: Previous one-term council member
Online: forkin4ac.com/meet-the-team/
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
