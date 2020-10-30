Your Friday Morning Headlines:

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged residents to "double down" on measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise. There are 1,072 people hospitalized across the state, including 217 people in intensive care and 79 people on ventilators, Murphy said.

Cumberland County Jail administrators in Bridgeton and officials representing correctional police officers there continue their infighting as officials confirmed the jail's second case of COVID-19 in an inmate and four additional cases in officers. An inmate at the jail, which officials recently voted to effectively close, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, county spokeswoman Jody Hirata said Thursday.