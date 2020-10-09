Your Friday Morning Headlines: Van Drew and Kennedy debate, Wildwood native may win NBA title and more

A Cumberland County freeholder has called on the board's director to cancel an emergency meeting slated for Friday and asked that a public hearing be held on the closing of the county jail. Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat, argues that decisions made over the past months — primarily the cancellation of the county's new jail project and the closing of the current facility — were made without a public hearing or vote.
We may be wearing masks, social distancing and washing and sanitizing our hands more frequently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's still crucial to get a flu shot this year, health experts say. Studies show the flu shot can protect from multiple strains or viruses and help produce antibodies.
Atlantic City can start 2-0 for the first time since 2011 when it hosts Egg Harbor Township at 6 p.m. Friday. The Atlantic City Vikings were a combined 2-18 the past two seasons. This is a preview of this weekend's high school football games as time is moving quickly in the COVID-19 shortened high school football season.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew and challenger Amy Kennedy had few strong disagreements in a debate for the 2nd District seat in the House of Representatives on Thursday night at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus. Kennedy, a Democrat, said she supports expansion of the Affordable Care Act, while Van Drew, a Republican, said he would not vote to end it without having a better replacement.
Frank and Fran Vogel's son, Frank, 47, is the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles is one win away from claiming the NBA title. Frank plans to watch the game in his North Cape May home and Fran in her Wildwood Crest home.
