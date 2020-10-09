Your Friday Morning Headlines: Van Drew and Kennedy debate, Wildwood native may win NBA title and more

A Cumberland County freeholder has called on the board's director to cancel an emergency meeting slated for Friday and asked that a public hearing be held on the closing of the county jail. Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat, argues that decisions made over the past months — primarily the cancellation of the county's new jail project and the closing of the current facility — were made without a public hearing or vote.

