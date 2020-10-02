Your Friday Morning Headlines: High school football season starts Friday, Mizpah firefighters charged with theft and more

Atlantic City activist Steve Young, 60, said in a letter Monday that he resigned from the Atlantic County Democratic Committee. Young championed a "Black agenda" while organizing and participating in several Black Lives Matter protests in recent months in the resort. The Black vote has been taken advantage of for profit and for white interests, Young said.

It's a virtual certainty that some dead people will vote in this fall's general election all over New Jersey, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections. And it will not be some kind of fraud, it's just a happenstance of timing.

The chief of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company and another member have been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday. Chief Jay Davenport II and Craig Paxton, both 38, were processed and released on summonses, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.