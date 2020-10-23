Your Friday Morning Headlines: Flags for Heroes in Upper Township, virtual learning forces teachers to rethink and more

A display of 120 7-foot American flags at Veterans Park in Upper Township is part of a fundraising effort by the Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township to support local youth services and senior programs in those towns. The large flags, purchased by sponsors for $50 each, include a keepsake tag with the hero's name, as well as the name of their sponsor.

Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to remain vigilant and limit travel outside the state Thursday, as hospitalizations in the state connected to the disease have doubled since last month. Atlantic County reported 47 new cases Thursday, and Cape May County reported 14 new cases.