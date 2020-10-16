Your Friday Morning Headlines: Atlantic City casinos up 3% in September, poker returns next week to Borgata and more

St. Augustine Prep coach Pete Lancetta is in his fourth season, and on Friday, he will find himself in the strange position of leading the Hermits against Hammonton, which he coached for 26 years.

Wildwood will host Lindenwold in high school football at 6 p.m. Friday, and someone is going to leave the field a winner for the first time in at least two years.

Here is a game-by-game preview for the third week of the season for South Jersey high school football.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, which has the resort's largest poker room, will be the first to welcome back players when it reopens next week. Borgata will open The Poker Room at 10 a.m. Wednesday with some minor adjustments to account for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.