Today's Birthday (04/18/23) — Savor beauty, truth and goodness this year. Steady, coordinated efforts build visions into reality. Springtime showers you with personal accolades. Navigating summer financial changes together leads to deeper collaboration and romance this autumn. Turn around for solutions and perspective on winter To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Imagine what perfection might look like. Speculate on how you'd like things to go. Don't push for it yet. Sort out your favorite options.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get quiet to review and revise plans. Wait for developments before advancing. You're beginning a fertile phase of imagination and innovation. Invent inspiring possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You may find yourself rebelling against the social status quo. Choose your battles carefully. Diplomacy helps. Stand up for the common good. Collaborate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen social connections. Stand up for the common good, for truth, justice and freedom. Collaborate with trusted allies and friends. Have fun together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — To day is an 8 — Set the pieces in place before making any moves. Schedule carefully. Plot the itinerary and make arrangements or reservations. Investigate what could be possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Budget and plan for financial growth. Collaborate to meet shared goals. Consider strategies and work out the best options. Navigate delays or shortfalls together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share tasks with your partner for long term goals and dreams. Some doors open easily and others are closed. Follow the path of least resistance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Balance stressful work or heavy demands on your attention with rest, relaxation and recreation. Slow for tricky sections. Postpone what you can. You're growing stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A romantic barrier is dissolving or becoming unimportant. Patiently wait for developments. Don't pound a locked door. Discover a possibility that inspires your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Upgrade your home in small steps. The domestic improvements that you're making add value, comforts and practical functions. Postpone expensive changes. Bake something fragrant.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Listen at keyholes. Discover news that impacts your situation. Practice diplomacy, as misunderstandings and challenges abound. Observe and learn which option to choose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Delays could frustrate your cash flow. Avoid getting pushy. Communicate your way around obstacles. Patience and kindness can unlock doors that seem locked.

