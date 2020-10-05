 Skip to main content
Your brain amid political polarization, jazz festival in Cape May a success and Eagles get upset win
special report

Your brain amid political polarization, jazz festival in Cape May a success and Eagles get upset win

On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.

A panel of three experts on politics and neuroscience discuss the source of political polarization and how it interacts with brain development.

The Exit Zero Jazz Fest event took place in Cape May over the weekend with safety protocols in place. The event was held at four different venues throughout the city.

Pleasantville Councilman Tony Davenport announces his run for mayor. Davenport, running against Democratic Council President Judy Ward, will do so as an independent.

The Philadelphia Eagles improbably sit in first place in the NFC East after a 25-20 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Check out this photo gallery from the game. 

The Cape May County Library branch reopens at 25% capacity on Monday. To limit exposure, walk-through service will allow patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves, check out items and up to 1 hour for computer use.

