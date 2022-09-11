Young, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas on late FG 20-19

AUSTIN, Texas — First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck and dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper.

Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young’s scramble set up Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

“Houdini act,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama.

Texas had pressured last season’s Heisman Trophy winner for most of the day, only to lose its grip on him late.

Young’s clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Crimson Tide (2-0), who struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch. Texas (1-1) stuffed Alabama on fourth-and-inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:39 remaining.

Penn State 46, Ohio 10: STATE COLLEGE, Pa. —Before freshman running back Nick Singleton got past the first line of defenders, teammate Ji’Ayir Brown knew he was going to score.

Penn State’s veteran safety bounced up and down on the sideline, pointing toward the end zone just as Singleton slipped through blocks and burst down the sideline for a 70-yard score to spark Penn State’s 46-10 over Ohio on Saturday.

Brown had seen this dash and burn from the former No. 1 recruit before.

“Once he got that edge, nobody was catching him,” Brown said. “I don’t think they were prepared for Nick’s game-breaking speed.”

The Nittany Lions (1-0) sure need it.

They’ve been one-dimensional for quite a while, having not had a 100-yard rusher since late in the 2020 season and have regularly finished among the worst rushing offenses in the country.

Singleton carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards, added a 44-yard touchdown in the third and Penn State’s defense dominated the Bobcats.

In between, Clifford and Drew Allar played clean enough and the Nittany Lion defense bore down to force eight punts, a safety and a turnover on downs.

Ohio (0-2) crossed midfield just three times.

No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Darren McFadden and Felix Jones make for some serious company. Rocket Sanders can now say he’s there with those all-time Arkansas running backs.

The Razorbacks’ sophomore running back ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns in helping the No. 16 Razorbacks beat South Carolina 44-30 on Saturday.

Sanders joined McFadden, twice a Heisman Trophy finalist, and Jones, the player with the sixth-most yards rushing in school history, as the only three Arkansas players to run for 150 yards and two scores against the Gamecocks.

Sanders scored the first two touchdowns of the game as Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) found the end zone on each of its first three possessions against South Carolina and opened a 21-3 lead. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) responded with two straight scores at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to pull within 21-16.