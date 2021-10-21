 Skip to main content
YOLANDA E. GARCIA BALICKI
YOLANDA E. GARCIA BALICKI

Party: Democrat

Yolanda Garcia Balicki

Garcia Balicki

Age: 61

Residence: Millville

Political message: I bring a different perspective as a woman, an attorney, and a mother who singlehandedly raised three sons while engaged in a successful career. I care about the environment, protecting employees and support organized labor. Students rich or poor should have tools such as high-speed internet. We should develop new technologies that protect our coastal areas, bring new business and careers.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

