YOGA INSTRUCTION, ACTOR

Melanie Rivera Waldman
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlantic City, NJ
Occupation: Actor with SAG AFTRA, Yoga Teacher
What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?
Melanie Rivera Waldman will never forget her first time voting. Her first election as a registered voter was in 2009; she was 18 years old and still in high school.
Waldman had, in 2009, recently registered as a Democrat and was able to be a part of the local Democratic party's election-watch-party, an event she remembers fondly. It took place at Chickies and Pete's on the Black Horse Pike, where news media was broadcasting the results live.
Jim Whelan, the New Jersey Senator, was in attendance. Waldman and Whelan, family friends, discussed how this was her first election, first time voting, and how historic Obama's win would be. Waldman remembers the results from the 2016 election were not reported until early in the morning, whereas Obama's victory was swift and announced just before she left the watch party.
Unfortunately, Whelan passed away in 2017. Waldman said that, by voting, she honors his memory.
What does voting mean to you?
Waldman explained that voting, regardless of what party one aligns with, is an honor. Waldman is aware of and has known people who do not have the right to use their voice and vote; Waldman said she votes with them in mind. 2020 will prove to be interesting, Waldman noted, with mail-in ballots and physical polling places being closed.
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
Waldman remembers that, when Obama's second term was announced, her whole family took selfies after they voted. They were all distanced around the NJ/PA area and couldn't be together, so it was a great way to come together, in that moment, she reflected. Waldman remarked that it was odd to think that, just 4 years ago, she and her family felt "so distant from each other.” COVID-19 redefined distance for Waldman, but she was still hopeful that the 2020 election would bring some unity to the country.
— Madison Sands, for The Press of Atlantic City
