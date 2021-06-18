EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the June issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey. To get Flavor delivered to your home click here.

Rum, like many spirits, has a long and varied history, much of it on the water.

“Rum originated in Barbados, in the West Indies,” says Brett McCarron, assistant general manager and previous bar manager of Margaritaville in Atlantic City.

“From what I understand, it started around the 1650s and it used to be called Kill Devil, or Rumbollion. Since then, because of the different types of fermentation and aging and oak barrels and adding spices to it, there’s more complexity. Typically rum is just a white spirit because it’s made out of sugar cane.”

Often associated with pirates, whose boarded vessels were often found to be transporting shiploads of the spirit, rum is just as prevalent upon other ships. The British Royal Navy issued rum as part of its daily rations to sailors —where it was enjoyed as grog, a mixture of rum and water that sometimes included lime juice and sugar — until 1970. And on cruise ships worldwide, rum is still the central component of many a tropical cocktail.

Whether you’re heading to Margaritaville or trying these drinks at home, we think the following rum cocktails will have you singing your favorite sea shanties in no time.

Incommunicado

“This is the Margaritaville version of a fruity Long Island iced tea,” says McCarron.

Made with far more than just rum — vodka, tequila, triple sec and a little bit of pineapple juice, grenadine and cranberry juice all make an appearance — it’s positively intoxicating, in more ways than one.

“It’s not a drink for the faint of heart. That being said, it’s well balanced. The tartness of the cranberry juice masks the spiciness of the alcohol and allows it to be palatable,” says McCarron. “It’s a high octane drink, a drink with a purpose.”

Ingredients

.5 ounces Margaritaville gold tequila

.5 ounces Margaritaville silver rum

.5 ounces Margaritaville triple sec

.5 ounces Wheatley vodka

.5 ounces Gin

1.5 ounces Lemon-X margarita mix

.75 ounces pineapple juice

.75 ounces cranberry juice

.25 ounces grenadine

Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients and stir or cover with a lid and shake to blend. Garnish glass with an orange slice and a cherry.

Havana’s and Bananas

A frozen drink, Havana’s and Bananas may look like a Pina Colada, but it’s got a taste all its own. Blended with Havana Club Anejo Rum as well as Bailey’s Irish Cream and Crème de Banana cordial, this frozen icy treat is also topped with a float of Myer’s Dark Rum, which can be sipped from the top, left to melt into the drink or stirred into the cocktail.

“It tastes and drinks almost like a banana, coconut, Pina Colada,” says McCarron. “It’s really, really good and 100% sippable. You take a sip, and immediately want another sip, almost to the point of brain freeze.”

Ingredients

.75 ounces Havana Club Anejo Rum

.5 ounces Bols Crème de Banana

.5 ounces Bailey’s Irish Cream

.5 ounces Myer’s Dark Rum (float)

3 ounces Island Oasis Pina Colada

Directions

Add Havana Club Anejo Rum, Bols Crème de Banana, Bailey’s Irish Cream and Island Oasis Pina Colada to blender. Blend until thoroughly mixed. Pour into a glass. Add Myer’s Dark Rum to the top of the drink. Garnish with toasted coconut and a pineapple wedge.

Bama Breeze

Another frozen drink, the Bama Breeze tastes as much like dessert as it does a cocktail. Made with Margaritaville Silver Rum, Pina Colada mix, mango puree and orange juice, it has a slight orange hue to it. The addition of Cruzan Vanilla Rum ups the ante, planting this cocktail firmly on the list of must-have tropical beach drinks.

“This tastes and drinks like a delicious orange creamsicle,” says McCarron. “It’s fantastic. You get that blast of vanilla rum right in the beginning, and the orange, mango and coconut kind of take over after that. I would totally sip this on a beach, or if I was on a cruise ship somewhere.”

Ingredients

1 ounce Cruzan vanilla rum

.5 ounces Margaritaville silver rum

1.25 ounces Island Oasis pina colada

1.25 ounces Island Oasis mango puree

1 ounce orange juice

Orange wedge and cherry, for garnish

Directions

Add all of the ingredients to a blender. Once blended, pour drink into a cocktail glass and garnish with an orange wedge and a cherry.

Tranquil Waters

Picture the sea on a calm day, and now picture it in your glass. Tranquil Waters, made with Cruzan Mango Rum, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice, features the hazy shade of blue we’ve all come to associate with summer living. And it’s delicious as well as eye catching.

“If you can imagine, this one kind of looks like a green and a blue mixed together, almost like a sea foam color,” says McCarron. “The vibe is like a foggy bay water, but it almost tastes like a mango daiquiri, but on the rocks. When I tasted it the other day, I had a hard time not wanting to get another sip out of it.”

Ingredients

1.75 ounces Cruzan Mango Rum

.5 ounces Blue Curacao

3.5 ounces pineapple juice

Directions

Fill a glass with ice and add all of the ingredients. Shake or stir to blend, and top with chopped mango pieces.

5 O’clock Somewhere

Named after Jimmy Buffet’s famous song, the 5 O’clock Somewhere includes Margaritaville Silver Rum, Paradise Passion Fruit Tequila, Hurricane Proof Rum, which is bottled at 137 proof, orange juice, pineapple juice, a splash of lemon-sour mix and a little bit of grenadine.

“It’s probably the most popular of our rum drinks,” says McCarron. “Even though it’s all the same color because they shake it, it almost still looks as though the different colors separate in the glass, looking like a red, orange and yellow sunset. It’s very pretty to look at.”

Visually stunning, it’s just as palatable.

“It’s very fruity in the beginning but it also has this very refreshing lime lemon tang to it,” says McCarron. “At the very end of it, it’s got this spicy heat because of that 137 (proof). But it’s delicious because all of that fruit flavor and the little bit of acid that kind of clears your palate.”

Ingredients

1.25 ounces Margaritaville Silver Rum

.5 ounces Margaritaville Passion Fruit Tequila

.5 ounces Cruzan Hurricane-Proof Rum

1.25 ounces orange juice

1.25 ounces pineapple juice

.5 ounces Lemon-X margarita mix

.5 ounces grenadine

Directions

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled glass. Cover and shake to blend. Garnish with a wedge of pineapple and a cherry.

Lime in da Coconut

If you like coconut, Lime in da Coconut is the rum drink for you. Made with Bacardi Lime Rum, Rum Haven Coconut Rum (made with coconut water), blue-hued Coconut Berry Red Bull and a citrus lemon mix, this drink is just screaming summer.

“This one’s really good. It almost looks exactly like crystal clear Caribbean water, where you could see little specks of sand as they roll over your toes,” says McCarron. “It tastes like a really, really refreshing coconut soda with a very distinct hint, at the end, of lime. It’s super refreshing. It’s one of those drinks where I would drink the entire drink and have to order another one before I got my appetizers.”

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Bacardi Lime

.75 ounces Rum Haven Coconut rum

2.25 ounces Finest Call Citrus Sour

1.25 ounces Red Bull Coconut Berry

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together in an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.