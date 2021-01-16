Yes, the invasion of the Capitol building is a big deal: William J. Hughes Jr.

The Republic we have tomorrow is one we choose today; through our words, our actions, and our civility (or not) to others. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 is the terrible realization of that concept. Yes, this is a big deal. We must hold those accountable who contributed to the events of that infamous day in our Democracy. This is not to say we should be intolerant of those who have differing views. We must always preserve, protect, defend and encourage the free and fair debate of opposing positions. But when the rhetoric serves – if not seeks – to undermine the core principles of our Democracy and threatens the very foundation upon which our Republic is built in order to usurp power or satisfy the passions of an angry political base, a clear line has been crossed. Although admission of a mistake is often anathema to political office holders, those that contributed to the events of January 6 through their words and their votes (and now attempt to justify their conduct) must accept responsibility for their roles in a clear and unequivocal fashion in order to begin the repair of the damage that they have done. To do otherwise would be sweeping the dirt under the rug: the filth and stain remain only to resurface on another day. Now is a time to lead, not follow or pander to, one's political base opinion.