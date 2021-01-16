Yes, the invasion of the Capitol building is a big deal: William J. Hughes Jr.

I grew up in those hallways. When I was six years old, my father proudly walked me through that same doorway as a freshman member of Congress before he first took the oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the laws of our United States. I sat in those brown leather chairs as I watched the great women and men of our Republic debate how to address the important issues confronting our country: crime, social injustice and foreign threats. I watched the debates on whether to pay for the B-1 Bomber and the MX-missile to meet the threat of the Soviet Union.
It was by that door that I had a conversation with Senator Ted Kennedy about his family as a joint session of Congress certified the Electoral College vote of President-elect George H.W. Bush. In 1990, I stood in that very place as I watched President George H.W. Bush give his State of the Union address to Congress.
In 1992, I sat in the gallery above those doors (where Congressmen ducked behind the chairs last week) as I witnessed Russian Prime Minister Boris Yeltsin declare Communism dead in the Soviet Union. A few months later – in January 1993 – I watched again from that gallery above those doors as the Congress certified the Electoral College vote of President-elect Bill Clinton. The desk that was used to barricade the doorway was my nephew's desk when he served as an Assistant Floor-Manager, and my brother-in-law's former office is just to the right of that door.
The attack on the Capitol last week was very personal to me, as I grew up revering the House Chamber – and indeed that entire building – as a sacred place: in a very literal sense, this is the focal-point of our Democracy, and it was attacked by citizens of our own country. But the Capitol means so much more than a collection of nostalgic memories of a young man who roamed the halls looking for the famed spirits that were rumored to exist. The Capitol is the embodiment of First Article of our Constitution, which is devoted to the legislature – the ability of the people to make laws and their voices heard. The Executive – the President – was relegated to Article 2, which means that the framers of our Constitution believed that the people's ability to direct the power of federal governance was paramount. Those two Sections, along with Article 3, form the Separation of Powers which, until Wednesday, January 6, 2021, we took for granted.
The beauty of our Constitution is that it established the framework of our Republic, of our Union. These are not pithy words: we are a collection of 50 sovereign States, banded together under a 231-year-old charter which formed a single governing body to provide for the common defense, to speak as one in foreign affairs, and to regulate the affairs (commercial and otherwise) between and among the sovereign States. Indeed, the concepts of the people's power to govern the Republic are contained in the very first words of the Preamble: "We the People, in order to form a more perfect Union. . . ." Over time, the concepts of dual-sovereignty have somewhat lost their luster in popular culture as the federal Government's ever-increasing role in establishing and enforcing the supreme law of the land has created the wrong perception that State laws and State sovereignty are insignificant and subservient to the federal power.
The attack on the Capitol was an attack on the core principals that are fundamental to our Constitution and our Republic. The mob that was incited into action by President Trump and his supporters sought to strip – by force – the Legislature of its duty to accept, and certify, the decision of the individual sovereign States which selected the next Executive under Article 2, Section 1. Under that Section, the power to select the President is left to the individual States, and it is significant because the States' authority to select the Executive is established in the Constitution before the enumeration of the powers of the Presidency itself. The attack sought to replace the duty of the Congress to receive and accept those duly-certified Electoral ballots with the will of a President who refused to abide by the conditions explicitly placed upon a free and fair election.
At the same time the mobs scaled the walls of the Capitol building and vandalized its hallowed corridors, over 140 Members of Congress attacked the core concepts of State sovereignty from within the House chamber itself by challenging the Electoral results that certain States certified after investigation, recounts, examination and litigation. This action was not only a repudiation of State sovereignty, but also of the fundamental basis upon which our Union is held together. The false justification of unsubstantiated voter fraud fed into the mob's belief that the Rule of Law and the principles of our Constitution could be disregarded at will and by vote – or by force – if the result displeased the President and those that support him. What is particularly repugnant is that Members of Congress continued in their folly while five people – including a police officer – lay dead or dying as a direct result of their feeding the flames of a false narrative. Not just a renunciation of their Constitutional oaths, it was also an abdication of leadership in lieu of populist praise and acceptance.
The Republic we have tomorrow is one we choose today; through our words, our actions, and our civility (or not) to others. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 is the terrible realization of that concept. Yes, this is a big deal. We must hold those accountable who contributed to the events of that infamous day in our Democracy. This is not to say we should be intolerant of those who have differing views. We must always preserve, protect, defend and encourage the free and fair debate of opposing positions. But when the rhetoric serves – if not seeks – to undermine the core principles of our Democracy and threatens the very foundation upon which our Republic is built in order to usurp power or satisfy the passions of an angry political base, a clear line has been crossed. Although admission of a mistake is often anathema to political office holders, those that contributed to the events of January 6 through their words and their votes (and now attempt to justify their conduct) must accept responsibility for their roles in a clear and unequivocal fashion in order to begin the repair of the damage that they have done. To do otherwise would be sweeping the dirt under the rug: the filth and stain remain only to resurface on another day. Now is a time to lead, not follow or pander to, one's political base opinion.
My father often left the Capitol at night and looked back in awe at that majestic dome with a single white light shining on top, signifying that the People's House was in session and working for them. It was a beacon symbolizing that the strength and power of our Constitution and Democracy endure and shine bright. But it only works because the individuals we elect make it so. The shards of glass, splintered wood and debris of the assault on this historic building will be repaired. Whether our Constitutional Republic can be fully repaired is now up to each one of us, both in how we act towards each other and what we require from our public officials.