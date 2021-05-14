I am " Yardley". Visit me now, take me away, and cherish my unconditional love. For information, please call the... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
I am " Yardley". Visit me now, take me away, and cherish my unconditional love. For information, please call the... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When a movie crew leaves California to film on location, the state that lands the production can have a massive amount of money fall into its lap.
LINWOOD — The Holy Spirit High School baseball team was tired of moral victories.
PLEASANTVILLE — Anwaar Garrett was meditating in his Homestead Apart-Hotel apartment about 4:15 a.m. Saturday when he heard a loud bang outside.
PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man was charged after he struck an electrical pole Saturday, cutting it in half on the Black Horse Pike…
With the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to wind down and summer around the corner, businesses across the region are facing such an intense labor …
A Bridgeton man and businesses in Egg Harbor City and Vineland are among those being sued by the state attorney general and Department of Envi…
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, has introduced a bill to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City to nine years instead of five, and t…
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
Weather conditions were the reason for cancelling the NASA space rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, the past three days, depriving N…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Adults can smoke marijuana in this state now recreationally, but that does not mean they should try it in township parks, …
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.