Xander Roberts-Bogin

Pleasantville's Xander Roberts-Bogin wwon the 400 dash and ran on the winning 4x400 relay. The Atlantic County track and field championships took place Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Buena Regional High School. (PATRICK MULRANEN, Staff Writer)

Pleasantville junior

400 dash

Roberts-Bogin won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II championships.

