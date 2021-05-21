Primary Color: Tabby Secondary Color: White Age: 0yrs 0mths 9wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: Tabby Secondary Color: White Age: 0yrs 0mths 9wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Despite overwhelmingly being approved by voters in November, recreational marijuana has been slow to garner support at the local level.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday.
A fatal car crash occurred Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in Gloucester Township, Camden County, the State Police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Entertainment offerings in the city today are a lot different than when Fred Gould was a kid.
Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway personally assisted at least 125 people with filling out requests for new or replacement mail…
Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a suspended detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly conducting an unau…
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Democratic Committee is demanding Mayor Marty Small Sr. resign after a federal lawsuit was filed against him last w…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is closed Sunday night and several residents have been asked to voluntary evacuate due to an approximate…
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi seemed a bit exasperated Saturday night.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.