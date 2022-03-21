 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Collins

Conor Collins

Southern Regional

120 POUNDS

The junior won the District 25 and Region 7 titles. It was his second district title and third regional championship. He made his third straight appearance in the state tournament, and placed in the top eight for the second consecutive season. He placed third March 5, and finished second as a sophomore in 2020. Collins finished the season 37-1. Collins is committed to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

