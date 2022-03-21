WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Conor Collins
Southern Regional
120 POUNDS
The junior won the District 25 and Region 7 titles. It was his second district title and third regional championship. He made his third straight appearance in the state tournament, and placed in the top eight for the second consecutive season. He placed third March 5, and finished second as a sophomore in 2020. Collins finished the season 37-1. Collins is committed to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen