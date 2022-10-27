World Series starts Friday

PHILADELPHIA - The 2022 World Series will answer one of baseball’s biggest postseason questions.

Is it better to be the underdog that has gotten hot at the right time or is it better to be the team that dominates from opening day and is clearly one of baseball’s top teams?

In other words is it better to be the 87-win Phillies or is it better to be the 106-win Houston Astros.

The Astros will host the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series 8:03 p.m. Friday.

The Astros are 7-0 in the postseason. This is their fourth trip to the World Series in the past six years. Houston won in 2017 and lost the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves last season.

The Phillies are 9-2 in the playoffs. This is their first postseason appearance since 2011. They last appeared in the World Series in 2009 and last won it in 2008.

What follows is a breakdown of the series: