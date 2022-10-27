World series preview

PHILADELPHIA — The 2022 World Series will answer one of baseball’s biggest postseason questions.

Is it better to be the underdog that has gotten hot at the right time or is it better to be the team that dominates from opening day and is clearly one of baseball’s top teams?

In other words is it better to be the 87-win Phillies or is it better to be the 106-win Houston Astros.

The Astros will host the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series 8:03 p.m. Friday.

The Astros are 7-0 in the postseason. This is their fourth trip to the World Series in the past six years. Houston won in 2017 and lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves last season.

The Phillies are 9-2 in the playoffs. This is their first postseason appearance since 2011. They last appeared in the World Series in 2009 and last won it in 2008.

What follows is a breakdown of the series:

The schedule

Game 1: 8:03 p.m. Friday in Houston

Game 2: 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Houston

Game 3: 8:03 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia

Game 4: 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia

Game 5: 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia (if necessary)

Game 6: 8:03 p.m. Nov. 4 at Houston (if necessary)

Game 7: 8:03 p.m. Nov. 5 at Houston (if necessary)

The managers

All of Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley and South Jersey is riding with “Philly Rob.” Rob Thomson has become a cut hero since he took over as interim manager on June 3. The Phillies went 65-46 under Thomson.

Dusty Baker leads the Astros. The 73-year-old has been to the World Series as a manager with the San Francisco Giants in 2002 and the Astros last season. Baker is seeking his first World Series victory as a manager. A championship is all that's missing from his great career as a manager. His 2,093 career wins are the most by any manager in baseball history without a Word Series title.

Revenge?

Thomson was the New York Yankees bench coach when the Astros beat New York in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

It was later learned that the Astros that season stole signs and tipped off their hitters by banging trash cans when certain pitchers were about to be thrown.

Thomson is not caught up in getting even with Houston for 2017.

“There’s no extra motivation just because of that, to beat the Astros,” he said. “I just want to win a World Series.”

Rematch

The Phillies and Astros met in the final three games of the regular season in Houston. Philadelphia beat Houston 3-0 on Oct. 3 to clinch a playoff spot. Houston then beat the Phillies 10-0 and 3-2. The games meant nothing to the Astros, who had long already clinched the American League’s best record.

Thomson said he thinks the regular season series can help the Phillies, especially the team’s hitters.

“You see their pitches, their shapes, that type of thing,” he said. “It’s a little different adrenaline rush for them from that series. But I think for our hitters it does help quite a bit.”

Who’s hot

The Astros bullpen has struck out 42 batters in 33 innings and has a 0.82 ERA this postseason. …. The Houston infield has been productive at the plate. Shortstop Jeremy Pena is 10 for 33 with three home runs and five RBIs. Third baseman Alex Bregman is 10 for 30 with two home runs and seven RBIs. First baseman Yuli Gurriel is 11 for 30 with two home runs. … Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez leads the teams in the postseason with eight RBIs. …. Phillis designated hitter Bryce Harper is batting .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in the playoffs. … Rhys Hoskins has hit five home runs with 11 RBIs. … Reliever Serathony Dominguez has struck out 15 in 7 1/3 innings. … Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has a 0.51 postseason WHIP.

Who’s not

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is 7 for 37 in the playoffs. … Center fielder Brandon Marsh is 4 for 26. … Reliever Brad Hand has a 7.36 playoff ERA. … Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander has allowed 13 hits and seven runs in 10 innings this postseason.

Prediction

The Astros are a prohibitive favorite at -190, according to FanDuel. Houston seems due for a title after losing in the World Series to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves last season.

But there’s something special about the Phillies and their 5-0 playoff record at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have multiple players with the ability to change the game with one swing of the bat.

Why not Philadelphia?

If the Phillies split the first two games in Houston, they’ll find a way to win three more. Current Astros reliever and former Phillie Hector Neris will blow a save at one point in this series:

Phillies in seven.