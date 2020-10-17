world briefs

Movie theaters in New York state can reopen beginning Oct. 23 with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Theaters in New York City aren’t included, and counties must have a positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average and have no “cluster zones.”

Audiences will be restricted to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, Cuomo said at his briefing. Masks will be required, and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.

This week, the Global Cinema Federation sent an open letter to Cuomo urging him to let theaters reopen, saying Hollywood studios may continue delaying their remaining 2020 releases if theaters remain closed. The group asked Cuomo to adopt a county-by-county plan for theater openings based on virus data, similar to what it said California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done.

Actor Chisholm dies: Stage and screen actor Anthony Chisholm has died at 77.

His talent management company confirmed the news on a social media post. The cause of death is not immediately known.

According to Broadway World, Chisholm was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of August Wilson’s “Jitney.”