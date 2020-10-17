world briefs

Movie theaters in New York state can reopen beginning Oct. 23 with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
Theaters in New York City aren’t included, and counties must have a positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average and have no “cluster zones.”
Audiences will be restricted to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, Cuomo said at his briefing. Masks will be required, and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.
This week, the Global Cinema Federation sent an open letter to Cuomo urging him to let theaters reopen, saying Hollywood studios may continue delaying their remaining 2020 releases if theaters remain closed. The group asked Cuomo to adopt a county-by-county plan for theater openings based on virus data, similar to what it said California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done.
Actor Chisholm dies: Stage and screen actor Anthony Chisholm has died at 77.
His talent management company confirmed the news on a social media post. The cause of death is not immediately known.
According to Broadway World, Chisholm was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of August Wilson’s “Jitney.”
In 2007 he earned a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a play for his role in Wilson’s “Radio Golf.”
A “flawless distiller of soulful characters,” Chisholm was the “quintessential August Wilson actor,” according to Peter Marks, the chief theater critic at The Washington Post.
Trump slams Sasse’s sass: President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator “a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment” to the state.
The president’s attack came after Sasse told constituents in a telephone town hall Wednesday that Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” mocks Christian evangelicals in private and “kisses dictators’ butts.”
Sasse, who is running for a second term in a reliably red state, made the comments in response to a question about why he has been willing to publicly criticize a president of his own party. He also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said Trump’s family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity.”
— From our wire services
