World Briefs: Nestle recalls pepperoni Hot Pockets over glass, hard plastic

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
The frozen stuffed sandwiches “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic,” the USDA said Friday.
The problem was discovered when the company received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in pepperoni Hot Pockets, the department said. The company has received one report of a “minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the product, the USDA said.
Arson shakes Church of Satan: Members of the Church of Satan are grieving the destruction of a historic “Halloween House” north of New York City that authorities say was set ablaze this week by an unidentified arsonist.
The historic home, built in 1900, served as an Addams Family-style hub for local adherents of the religion, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported. One member of the church likened the arson to a terrorist attack.
“Everybody’s in shock, and everyone in the neighborhood is worried,” the member, who goes by the name Isis Vermouth, told the newspaper. “Whoever did this is going to be hexed by all of us.”
Nepali team first to top world’s 2nd tallest peak in winter: A team of Nepalese climbers on Saturday made history by scaling the world’s second highest peak — Pakistan’s K2 — in the winter, a local Alpine Club official said.
The secretary of Pakistan’s Alpine Club, Karrar Haideri, said 10 Nepali Sherpas reached the summit about 5 p.m. local time.
At 28,251 feet, K2 is the most prominent peak on the Pakistani side of the Himalayan range, and the world’s second tallest after Mount Everest. Winter winds on K2 can blow at more than 125 mph, and temperatures drop to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit.
“This was never done by anyone before in winter,” said Haideri.
NYC bus driver who veered off bridge, refused test is suspended: The driver of a New York City bus that plunged off a bridge has been suspended after refusing to submit to a drug and alcohol test, a regional transit agency said Saturday.
The 55-year-old driver has been “withheld from service without pay” following the dramatic crash, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Saturday. His name has not been made public.
Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the articulated bus fell 50 feet onto a highway ramp. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.
Indonesian volcano spews hot clouds: Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, spewed hot clouds as far away as nearly 3 miles Saturday.
There were no immediate evacuations, but the National Disaster Mitigation Agency warned people who live in the villages on the slopes of the 12,060-foot-high mountain to be vigilant in looking for signs of danger.
Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said people around the river basin on the slopes of the mountain should beware of high rainfall intensity that can trigger lava floods.
— Associated Press