World Briefs: Nestle recalls pepperoni Hot Pockets over glass, hard plastic

Nepali team first to top world’s 2nd tallest peak in winter: A team of Nepalese climbers on Saturday made history by scaling the world’s second highest peak — Pakistan’s K2 — in the winter, a local Alpine Club official said.

The secretary of Pakistan’s Alpine Club, Karrar Haideri, said 10 Nepali Sherpas reached the summit about 5 p.m. local time.

At 28,251 feet, K2 is the most prominent peak on the Pakistani side of the Himalayan range, and the world’s second tallest after Mount Everest. Winter winds on K2 can blow at more than 125 mph, and temperatures drop to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

“This was never done by anyone before in winter,” said Haideri.

NYC bus driver who veered off bridge, refused test is suspended: The driver of a New York City bus that plunged off a bridge has been suspended after refusing to submit to a drug and alcohol test, a regional transit agency said Saturday.

The 55-year-old driver has been “withheld from service without pay” following the dramatic crash, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Saturday. His name has not been made public.