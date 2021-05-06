 Skip to main content
Workers shortage forces temporary closure of Somers Point Wawa
The workers shortage has affected at least one Wawa in our area.

The store at Shore Road and Maryland Avenue in Somers Point was closed Wednesday, and again Thursday.

A sign taped to the door said the temporary closure was "due to limited staffing." The sign said the store will be closed until further notice. A call Thursday to the number listed on the notice led to a recording about general information about the company.

"When was the last time you heard that a Wawa was closed, except for a fire," said Don Palermo, of Margate. "I can't believe it. I just wanted to get a paper and some money, and now I've got to go somewhere else."

David Kissick lives just around the corner from the store and he couldn't believe it was closed.

"We keep giving people money for not working and now we have a store that's looking for people to work and no one wants to work," said Kissick referring to the extended state and federal unemployment benefits.

Bernie Griffin, of Egg Harbor Township, works at the St. Joseph Regional School down the road and was hoping to grab a quick bite to eat.

"I've only got 10 minutes and they are closed. So I guess I'm going to miss out on lunch," he said.

