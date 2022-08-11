Work underway on Pleasantville 'Pathway to Peace'

PLEASANTVILLE — Slowly but surely, people are laying the groundwork for healing in the city.

Volunteers for Muh’s Garden of Life, a local antiviolence group, took to the streets Wednesday to do some preliminary work on a “Pathway to Peace.” While the ultimate goal of the group is to paint and decorate the entire Pleasantville bike path, the group is plodding methodically block by block to bring the project to life.

The group is small but dedicated. About a half dozen volunteers were out in the heat Wednesday painting the curb of the path just off West Jersey Avenue and Main Street. The theme of the curb decorations was sea life, and they painted fish, seaweed, octopi and all sorts of other marine life.

Stephen Head, an Atlantic City resident and the founder of Muh’s Garden of Life, was leading efforts Wednesday. Head said he was confident the group, while small, would see its work set off a ripple effect of hope throughout the community.

“Muh’s Garden of Life, we’re here to honor the heroes and pillars of the community, living or perished,” he said.

Head was joined Wednesday by Kimiasia Justice, the founder of Sunflower Life Skills After School Center. Justice, of Galloway Township, said she was eager to come out in support of working to make the community a better place. Her organization teaches young people home economics and other life skills, including art, baking and cooking, gardening, sewing and financial literacy.

“I just like to help,” Justice said.

City Council on July 6 entered into a memorandum of understanding with Muh’s Garden of Life. City officials spoke highly of the bike path project and said it could become part of a more vibrant community.

Both Head and Justice thanked the city and Mayor Judy Ward for their support. They said the city provided them with the space and the faith they needed to succeed when other groups were less willing.

The new Pleasantville bike path is not the only effort to use art to uplift the area. A series from The Press of Atlantic City has explored the work of local muralists who are participating in Atlantic City’s 48 Blocks project. They have depicted topics ranging from mermaids and Prohibition to the Club Harlem jazz club.

Create 48, a group of artists based in Atlantic City, is set to help Muh’s Garden of Life with the painting of the bike path in the coming weeks.

The bike path is not Head’s only effort to improve the community either.

Muh’s Garden of Life opened its namesake garden in Atlantic City in July 2021 in the courtyard of the Atlantic Villas Apartments. The garden layout was designed by Anaija Head, Stephen’s niece and a landscape-architecture student at Virginia Tech. Its location was chosen in honor of the late Mustafa Bundy-Head, Stephen’s brother and Anaija’s father, who was fatally shot in 2009. The garden and organization itself are named after Mustafa. After months of community work, Head collected 600 signatures in support of the garden project.

Head said people needed to embrace the spirit of the eight-armed octopus and make positive connections in the neighborhood.

“You can’t be afraid to touch the people,” Head said, standing next to an octopus drawing. “I can’t do it by myself, it has to be a community effort.”

People are apparently eager to join. Kye Spence, 38, of Mays Landing, was walking along the bike path Wednesday and stopped to compliment the painting when Head encouraged Spence to pick up a brush. The passerby painted a small, green-and-red fish and said he wanted to bring his nieces out to paint with the group sometime.

“It’s a good thing,” Spence, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, said of the bike path. “I’m glad I stopped.”

Head is still hoping for donations for paint and other materials. He said he also was interested in beautifying some of the nearby grass with trees and other plants.

“This is just the first stage,” Head said. “But we’re out here.”