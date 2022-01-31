 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA

#74. College of the Holy Cross

- Location: Worcester, MA

- Students: 2,931

- Acceptance rate: 34%

- Graduation rate: 90%

- Student to faculty ratio: 10:1

- Median earnings six years after graduation: $71,000

- Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

College of the Holy Cross, often referred to simply as “Holy Cross,” is the only Jesuit school in the country devoted exclusively to undergraduates. It has a predominantly Catholic student body, and offers a range of spiritual activities during the academic year. It’s considered one of the top institutions for participation in long-term study abroad programs.

Worcester, located in the hills of central Massacheuttes, was just below ACY as of Jan. 30 on the list, sitting with 32.1 inches of snow. Their average is 35.3 inches at this point in the year. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
