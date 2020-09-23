Woodward's 'Rage' sells 600,000 copies in first week

Bob Woodward's “Rage” sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.
Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward's book will be going into its fourth printing, with total books in print to be 1.3 million copies. Featuring 18 interviews with President Trump, including one in which he acknowledges in February the potential severity of the coronavirus, “Rage” has topped Amazon.com and other bestseller lists since coming out Sept. 15. The first week sales include hardcovers, audiobooks and e-books.
Despite the ongoing publicity of the Trump tapes, “Rage” is not the year's fastest selling Trump book — Mary Trump's scathing psychological portrait of her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough," had sold 950,000 copies by the end of its first day of release.
Elton John announces North American tour for 2022: After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.
The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.
In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.
Ryan Reynolds looking to invest in soccer: Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.
Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, revealed Wednesday that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).
Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame sued for defamation: Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” is being sued for defamation by a former assistant. As part of the lawsuit, the daughters of Baskin's former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.
The amended complaint to an earlier lawsuit was filed Tuesday in state court in Tampa by Don Lewis' three daughters, Donna Pettis, Lynda Sanchez, and Gale Rathbone, as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen. It also names Baskin's current husband and her tiger rescue sanctuary as defendants.
The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting a video diary entry on YouTube earlier this month in which she says McQueen played a role in Lewis' disappearance. Those statements and embezzlement allegations also were made on Baskin's website, “bigcatrescue.org," the lawsuit said.
— Associated Press