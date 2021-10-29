 Skip to main content
Woodstown 46, Absegami 15 - FINAL
Woodstown (6-2) struck first following an interception. Miguel Baldwin scored from 8 yards out to make it 8-0 in the first. James Hill followed that up with a 17-yard TD run to make it 14-0.

Hill's second TD of the game, a 49-yard run, and a 1-yard run from Austin Leyman gave Woodstown a 30-0 lead at halftime. Leyman also had a TD run in the third.

Ray Weed got Absegami (3-6) on the board in the third quarter, when he hurdled a defender on the way to a 12-yard TD run to make it 30-7. He added a 21-yard TD pass in the fourth to Rashad Floyd to make it 38-15.

Absegami;0 0 7 8—15

Woodstown;14 16 0 16—46

FIRST QUARTER

W—Baldwin 14 run (2-point conversion)

W—Hill 17 run (conversion failed)

SECOND QUARTER

W—Hill 49 run (2-point conversion)

W—Leyman 1 run (2-point conversion)

THIRD QUARTER

A—Weed 12 run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

W—Leyman 6 run (2-point conversion)

A—Floyd 21 pass from Weed (2-point conversion)

W—Darlea 1 run (2-point conversion)

Records—Absegami 3-6, Woodstown 6-2.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

