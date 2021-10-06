 Skip to main content
Woodstown (4-1) at Lower Cape May (4-1)
1 p.m. Saturday.

Marcus Hebron of Lower Cape May returned two interceptions for TDs in last week’s 51-13 win over Pennsville. Hebron has 580 yards and five TDs this season. Archie Lawler leads the Lower defense with 22 tackles for losses. Woodstown has won four straight. Senior quarterback Austin Leyman has rushed for 320 yards and four TDs and thrown three TD passes.

