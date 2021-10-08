Woodstown (4-1) at Lower Cape May (4-1), 1 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designe…
A Pennsylvania woman was excluded from her father’s will and told she would not be allowed to sell his nearly $2 million bayfront home in the …
Three men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in the July 4 fatal shooting of Jasayde Holder, 10, of Vineland.
STONE HARBOR — “Miracle on 81st Street,” a new documentary about a small Black community in Stone Harbor, begins with a closeup of Gerald Ande…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE