Woodstown (0-1) at Buena Regional (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Both teams are seeking their first wins and points of the season. Buena opened with a 34-0 loss to Oakcrest. Woodstown began the year with a 6-0 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (Middlesex County). Woodstown running back James Hill carried 15 times for 100 yards.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today