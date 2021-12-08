Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship

Fans are returning to the Florida course, and it already is close to a sellout because organizers limit ticket sales to preserve the intimate nature of the event.

The next question will be when Woods, who shares the career PGA Tour record with 82 victories, will play in an official event.

He had said last week that was a long way off, dousing hopes of a return by suggesting his leg wouldn't allow him to practice as much, he was at peace with that and “I've made the climb enough times.” He also said he hadn't reached a point of deciding whether to complete a full comeback from his latest injuries.

“I’ll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that,” he said. "To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye-opening, but at least I’m able to do it again. That’s something that for a while there it didn’t look like I was going to. Now I’m able to participate in the sport of golf.

“Now, to what level? I do not know that."

The first level is with his son at his side in a 36-hole event where he doesn't have to hit every shot and can ride in a cart. But the score will count, and that hasn't happened since the PNC Championship last year.