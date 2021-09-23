 Skip to main content
Woodrow Wilson (2-1) at Cedar Creek (4-0)
If history is any indication, there will be plenty of points scored when the Woodrow Wilson and Cedar Creek high school football teams meet Saturday.

Fans should also not only pack lunch but dinner as well.

Kickoff for this West Jersey Football League Memorial Division game is noon at Cedar Creek. The Pirates (4-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. Woodrow Wilson (2-1) is No. 11.

These teams met in 2018 with Woodrow Wilson winning 59-37 in a game that lasted more than four hours. The next year Cedar Creek beat Wilson 29-28 in a contest that lasted more than three hours.

There will be plenty of offensive standouts on the field Saturday.

Cedar Creek quarterback JC Landicini has thrown 1,018 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught 21 passes for 563 yards.

Wilson quarterback Devin Kargman has thrown for 806 yards and eight TDs.

Kargman will test a Cedar Creek defense that has not been scored on this season. Pirates linebackers C.J. Resto (40 tackles) and Elijah Usher (30 tackles) spark the defense.

