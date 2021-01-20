Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky's 2021 State of the Borough address

STATE OF THE BOROUGH ADDRESS

MAYOR WILLIAM PIKOLYCKY, WOODBINE

JANUARY 7, 2021

• I am honored to report to you my 31th State of the Borough of Woodbine, on this seventh day of this New Year, while wishing my best today for Orthodox Christmas Day (also known as “Little Christmas”) and only yesterday Los Tres Reyes, the Feast of the Three Kings. Most of all, my prayers are for a safer 2021.

• We continue to hold the line on the local purpose tax rate, and expect to do so in the year ahead as Woodbine continues to have one of the lowest local municipal property tax rates in the State of New Jersey.

• This is due, in large measure, to the financial successes the Borough has achieved in securing millions of dollars in county, regional, state, and federal grants and loans over the past year for community development, housing, and economic development activities that are contributing to the high quality of life for our residents, businesses, public institutions and visitors.

• I want to take a moment to reflect on 2020…which, as we all know, has been a year like no other and yet Woodbine was able to achieve many accomplishments.