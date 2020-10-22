 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbine announces trick-or-treating hours
0 comments

Woodbine announces trick-or-treating hours

TRUNK OR TREAT AC

Egg Harbor Township trick-or-treaters in 2017.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

WOODBINE — Borough Mayor William Pikolycky announced Thursday that trick-or-treating hours will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

“I remind everyone to practice social distancing and put a protective mask under their costume mask and, as always, be careful crossing streets,” Pikolycky said. “Enjoy your Halloween in a safe way!”

The borough;s Recreation Commission is sponsoring a “Trunk or Treat” event on that date, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., along the Woodbine bikepath between Washington and Adams Avenues according to a news release. It's open to all borough residents.

There will be a car decorating contest and prizes will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle, officials said.

Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable, according tot eh release. Please note that social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required.

Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set hours, but please do so safely with appropriate precautions, officials said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News