Woodbine announces trick-or-treating hours

WOODBINE — Borough Mayor William Pikolycky announced Thursday that trick-or-treating hours will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

“I remind everyone to practice social distancing and put a protective mask under their costume mask and, as always, be careful crossing streets,” Pikolycky said. “Enjoy your Halloween in a safe way!”

The borough;s Recreation Commission is sponsoring a “Trunk or Treat” event on that date, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., along the Woodbine bikepath between Washington and Adams Avenues according to a news release. It's open to all borough residents.

There will be a car decorating contest and prizes will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle, officials said.

Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable, according tot eh release. Please note that social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required.

Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set hours, but please do so safely with appropriate precautions, officials said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.