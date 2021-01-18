Woo! Hard-throwing reliever Archie Bradley 'fired up to be a Phillie today'

Relief pitcher Archie Bradley was so pumped to be a member of the Philadelphia Phillies he wore his pro wrestler Ric Flair sweater to his introductory video news conference Monday afternoon.

Flair is known for his enthusiastic “Woo” catchphrase when encountering a situation he approves.

“We have a little Ric Flair action,” Bradley said. “Anytime a team wants you and is willing to offer you a contract, you don’t take that for granted. I’m fired up to be a Phillie today. I’m ecstatic to go win and try to do cool things, special things for this city, this town and this whole organization.”

Bradley hasn’t thrown a pitch for Philadelphia yet, but his first unofficial act as a Phillie was to join the campaign to re-sign free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto. Bradley and Realmuto both grew up in Oklahoma.

“I know him very well,” Bradley said. “Obviously, an unbelievable big leaguer. I’ve played with a lot of guys who have played with him that have done nothing but speak so high about what he brings to the table not (just) on the field but off the field. Great dude. I hope I get to throw to him this year.”

So where does the effort to resign Realmuto stand?