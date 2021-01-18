Woo! Hard-throwing reliever Archie Bradley 'fired up to be a Phillie today'

Relief pitcher Archie Bradley was so pumped to be a member of the Philadelphia Phillies he wore his pro wrestler Ric Flair sweater to his introductory video news conference Monday afternoon.
Flair is known for his enthusiastic “Woo” catchphrase when encountering a situation he approves.
“We have a little Ric Flair action,” Bradley said. “Anytime a team wants you and is willing to offer you a contract, you don’t take that for granted. I’m fired up to be a Phillie today. I’m ecstatic to go win and try to do cool things, special things for this city, this town and this whole organization.”
Bradley hasn’t thrown a pitch for Philadelphia yet, but his first unofficial act as a Phillie was to join the campaign to re-sign free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto. Bradley and Realmuto both grew up in Oklahoma.
“I know him very well,” Bradley said. “Obviously, an unbelievable big leaguer. I’ve played with a lot of guys who have played with him that have done nothing but speak so high about what he brings to the table not (just) on the field but off the field. Great dude. I hope I get to throw to him this year.”
So where does the effort to resign Realmuto stand?
“We have talked to him,” Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said. “I don’t get into negotiations publicly. It something I’ve stayed away from throughout my career. I don’t really see an advantage in doing that. We do have interest, and we’ll continue to try to speak with him.”
The Phillies’ signing of Bradley to a one-year deal for a reported $6 million is the team’s latest move to remake a bullpen that was historically bad last season. The Phillies finished 28-32, missing the postseason for the eighth straight year. Their bullpen was a big reason for their struggles. It had 7.06 ERA, having allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.
Bradley, 28, is a potential closer. He was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA, 18 strikeouts and three walks in 181/3 innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds last season. Bradley saved 18 games with the Diamondbacks in 2019. Bradley said he didn’t want to talk possible bullpen roles Monday.
“All that stuff will work itself out,” he said. “Trust me, I want to take the ball in the ninth — I want to take the ball in any situation. But I want to talk about me being a Phillie. I want to talk about how we’re going to get better and how this team is going to try to win a World Series.”
The Phillies also added relievers Jose Alvarado of Tampa Bay Rays and Sam Coonrod of the San Francisco Giants in separate trades this offseason.
Coonrod’s four-seam fastball averaged 98.7 mph last season. Bradley’s fastball averaged 94.4 mph lasts season, and Alvardo relies primarily on a fastball that averages 98.4 mph.
“I think we’ve improved ourselves,” Dombrowski said. “We’ll continue to work on it. I’ve always liked hard throwers, but I don’t think that it’s essential that everybody is a hard thrower, but having some people that bring some hear up there is important.”
The Phillies are scheduled to begin spring training workouts Feb. 17. Philadelphia will host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener April 1 at Citizens Bank Park.
Dombrowski said he remains confident the Phillies can be a playoff contender this year. Some observers, however, view the Phillies as retooling for rebuilding team.
“I’ve heard the term (transition year),” Dombrowski said. “I understand it, but the way I look at it there’s just too many good players on the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team to think about transitioning. We’re thinking about winning.”
