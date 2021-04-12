Wonder Woman (2017)
A veteran Ocean City police officer has been charged with aggravated sexual assault following an investigation into a reported sexual relation…
ATLANTIC CITY — A Manahawkin man jumped from the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage Wednesday afternoon, police said.
PLEASANTVILLE — A 37-year-old city resident was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction and other …
ABSECON — An Atlantic City woman is in critical condition after a car crash on Route 30 that also left multiple children injured, police said …
ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department on Saturday announced the graduation of 15 part-time Class II officers who will patrol the city’s Touris…
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to provide $35 million in federal funding to restaurants, bars, breweries, brew pubs a…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old man crashed his car Thursday after having an apparent medical emergency while driving, police said.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Fire damaged Forman’s Auto Body and Collision Center on the White Horse Pike on Saturday.
MAYS LANDING — When three Oakcrest High School friends created a line of supplements, they did not know they would face off against the actres…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In January, while Will Keenan tended the garden of a century-old church in the Goshen section of the township, two state tro…
