Women's tennis' China stance could be unique, cost millions

Her accusations, posted on social media, were scrubbed from China’s tightly censored internet within a half-hour. Peng then dropped from public view. The first #MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media; online discussion of it has been highly censored.

Indeed, it appears few in the country even know about Peng’s allegations or the fallout — or why they might see less tennis there next season.

Simon — who noted that he had the full backing of the WTA Board of Directors, players, tournaments and sponsors — said the tour would not hold events in China until the government there agrees to conduct a full investigation of Peng’s allegations and offers the WTA a chance for direct communication with her. He said that could extend beyond 2022.

There are about 10 WTA tournaments annually in China, including the season-ending Tour Finals, which are scheduled to be held there for a decade.