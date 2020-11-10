WOMEN'S CREW
ATLANTIC CITY — Since reopening in early July, there have been 251 reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus among those who work at a …
Below is a list of results from early returns in both municipal and school board elections. These results are not official or final and will b…
ATLANTIC CITY — When Jeanne-Marie Cornett received word that Joe Biden was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania to become the 46th presi…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car drove through the front glass window of the closed III Brothers Pizza on Friday afternoon in Harbortowne Plaza on …
Restaurants and bars across the state have been ordered to close indoor dining as of 10 each night starting Thursday, a new restriction to mit…
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday lauded residents across the state for voting to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, calling it a “matter of…
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew declared victory with a 10,000 vote lead in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District race late Tue…
Calling him a “serial offender when it comes to botching our elections,” Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis on Wednesday called f…
