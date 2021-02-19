Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot

Now it has, and the palace said in a statement that the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”

Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend: Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to stay in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remained Friday in the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening.

The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and he is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack: Six more people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.