Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot

Two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings in Orlando, officials said.
Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County — where Orlando is located — said the women disguised themselves on Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system, which prioritizes people age 65 and older. It appeared that the women had gotten the first shot, but it was unclear where.
“Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.
Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals: Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.
When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles, it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.
Now it has, and the palace said in a statement that the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”
Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend: Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to stay in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remained Friday in the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening.
The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and he is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest.
Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19.
6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack: Six more people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
The case against those affiliated with the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The six new people arrested this week are indicted alongside three others who were charged last month with plotting to undo President Joe Biden’s victory.
Authorities say the defendants prepared for weeks ahead of the attack, attended training sessions and recruited others. They donned tactical vests and helmets, moved in an organized fashion as they advanced on the Capitol and communicated with one another during the siege, prosecutors say. Several defendants formed a “stack” formation used by military infantrymen, marching the Capitol steps with their hand on the shoulder of the person in front of them, authorities said.
JFK’s Harvard sweater sold at auction for more than $85,000: John F. Kennedy’s Harvard University sweater, given away to a television cameraman who mentioned that he was chilly while interviewing Jacqueline Kennedy, has sold at auction for more than $85,000.
The crimson wool cardigan, featuring a large black block-letter “H” and eight white mother-of-pearl buttons, was one of several mementos from U.S. presidents sold during a President’s Day auction that ended Thursday, according to Boston-based RR Auction.
— Associated Press