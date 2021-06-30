Woman's marital arrangement causes family strife

DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter is married. She also has a boyfriend. Both of these men live with her and share her bed. Her children are horrified by it and want nothing to do with their mother. They would like to move out but can't afford to; the youngest is a minor and afraid of the boyfriend. Is there anything I can do to help the kids? — CROWDED BED IN COLORADO

DEAR CROWDED: Why is your youngest grandchild afraid of your daughter's boyfriend? If you don't know the answer, it is important you find out so you can intervene, if necessary. A potential solution might be to invite your grandchildren to live with you until they are out of school and able to live on their own.

DEAR ABBY: I need your advice on a certain topic. I'm in my early 30s, and my husband is in his early 20s. We're currently living with my mother-in-law, who has put a damper on my and my husband's relationship. She tells my husband what to do and tries to make decisions for him. I'm slowly pulling away from the man I love. What should I do? — STUCK IN OHIO

DEAR STUCK: Your husband is barely out of his teens. It may have been an oversight, but you omitted the most important fact from your letter. WHY ARE YOU TWO LIVING WITH HIS MOTHER? She treats him like a child because that's the way she has always treated him. If you want to save your marriage, move heaven and earth to get the two of you out of there.

