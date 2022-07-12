Woman chooses to air issues with her on facebook

DEAR ABBY: I recently posted on Facebook about how I never get any recognition from my only son on my birthday, Mother's Day or any holiday. My daughter-in-law then responded that I care more about my dogs than my grandchildren. I live in Florida; they live in Kansas. Last year, I offered to fly the girls to Florida for a visit but was told no.

I live alone and have five rescue dogs, three rescue cats and foster abandoned kittens. In order for me to visit them, I would have to pay for airfare, parking and a pet sitter.

They claim I do "nothing" to be a grandmother to their girls. Abby, I started a 529 college fund for them years ago. What now? — NOT MEASURING UP

DEAR NOT MEASURING UP: Not knowing your son and daughter-in-law's financial situation, I can only suspect that the reason they haven't taken you up on your invitation to visit is that they can't afford airfare for four and think you can better afford to do the traveling. It is a shame you had to publicize on Facebook the fact that you have such a distant relationship with them, rather than discuss it privately.

I'm not sure what you expect your daughter-in-law to do at this point. (Offer to pay for all of your expenses?) Your money is, of course, yours to do with as you wish after your death. But wouldn't it be better spent cementing a relationship with your family while you're alive than using after you are gone?