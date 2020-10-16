With heavy rainfall in the forecast, Atlantic City officials issue guidance for driving in flood-prone areas

ATLANTIC CITY — City police on Friday advised drivers to travel on alternate routes as heavy rainfall forecasted could bring flooding to roads.
"With the anticipated heavy rainfall today, motorists are encouraged to use the AC Expressway, Route 30, or the downbeach area for travel in and out of AC," according to a post on the department's Twitter account. "Route 40 is currently open, however, it floods easily and the WB on-ramp to the Expressway is closed due to road repairs."
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!