Mixed Berry Crumble with Spiced Oats and Almonds

Servings: 6 to 8

1 cup quick-cooking OR instant oats

½ cup packed light OR dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1-pound bag frozen mixed berries (about 4 cups), not thawed

1½ cups sliced almonds OR 1 cup slivered almonds

¼ teaspoon table salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes, room temperature

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. In a medium bowl, stir together the oats, sugar, cardamom and coriander, breaking up any lumps of sugar with your fingers.

Place the berries in a 9-inch pie plate. Add ¼ cup of the oat mixture and toss until well combined; break up any large clumps of frozen berries.

Into the remaining oat mixture, stir the almonds and salt. Add the butter and, using a silicone spatula, work it in until well combined. Using your hands, form the mixture into rough bits and clumps no larger than about the size of an olive and scatter them evenly over the berries.

Bake until the edges are bubbling and the crumble is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.