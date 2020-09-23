With Barkley out, Giants sign vet Freeman

Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants.
The Giants announced the signing of Freeman on Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Freeman played his first six NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, who released him in March. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with New York.
The Giants also placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe. Like Barkley, Shepard was hurt in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-13 loss in Chicago on Sunday. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games.
Freeman has played in 77 regular-season games with 59 starts, and five postseason games. He has rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 257 receptions and 11 TDs.
Chargers team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.
Rookie Justin Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Anthony Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.
Herbert said he found out he was playing right as the Chargers were lining up to receive the opening kickoff.
Taylor was taken to the hospital due to difficulties breathing after Lynn said he had a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released Sunday night and was at the Chargers’ complex on Monday.
Panthers put McCaffrey on IR: The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.
McCaffrey suffered a high right ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period. McCaffrey said Monday that is how long he was told he should expect to miss, but added that he hopes to be back sooner. The earliest he could return is Oct. 18 when the Panthers host the Bears.
— Associated Press