With 3 starters out, Gophers beat Scarlet Knights

Payton Willis scored a career-high 32 points, matching a program record with eight 3-pointers, and short-handed Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak with an improbable 68-65 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

Missing three starters, including their top scorer, the Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) took the victory with the conference-minimum seven scholarship players available.

Willis was 11-of-17 shooting, including 8 of 13 from the arc, with seven assists and scored 18 of his points in the second half. Despite his long-range prowess, Willis is just a 56% free-throw shooter but he made two with 2.8 seconds left. Ron Harper Jr., whose offensive foul had given the Gophers their final possession, missed from halfcourt at the buzzer.

Minnesota played without Jamison Battle, EJ Stephens and Eric Curry. They were out “due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury,” the school announced earlier Saturday. Battle is the Gophers’ leading scorer and sixth in the Big Ten at 18 points per game. Stephens is third on the team at 12 ppg. Curry, the team’s leading rebounder, missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.