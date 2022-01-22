With 3 starters out, Gophers beat Scarlet Knights

Payton Willis scored a career-high 32 points, matching a program record with eight 3-pointers, and short-handed Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak with an improbable 68-65 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
Missing three starters, including their top scorer, the Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) took the victory with the conference-minimum seven scholarship players available.
Willis was 11-of-17 shooting, including 8 of 13 from the arc, with seven assists and scored 18 of his points in the second half. Despite his long-range prowess, Willis is just a 56% free-throw shooter but he made two with 2.8 seconds left. Ron Harper Jr., whose offensive foul had given the Gophers their final possession, missed from halfcourt at the buzzer.
Minnesota played without Jamison Battle, EJ Stephens and Eric Curry. They were out “due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury,” the school announced earlier Saturday. Battle is the Gophers’ leading scorer and sixth in the Big Ten at 18 points per game. Stephens is third on the team at 12 ppg. Curry, the team’s leading rebounder, missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
Geo Baker scored 17 of his 25 points and five of his career-tying seven 3-pointers in the second half for the Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3), who came in with six wins in their last seven games plus a four-game win streak over the Gophers. Harper added 12 points and Paul Mulcahy seven assists with seven points.
No. 11 Villanova 85, Georgetown 74: Collin Gillespie scored 28 points, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova won at Georgetown.
Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Villanova erased an eight-point, second-half deficit to continue its dominance over Georgetown. The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) have won five of six over the Hoyas and 17 of the last 20.
Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points and Dante Harris added 17.
No. 20 Seton Hall 66, St. John's 60: Myles Cale had a season-high 21 points as No. 20 Seton Hall got past St. John's.
Alexis Yetna had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-5, 3-4 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 10 points and eight assists. Tyrese Samuel had 10 rebounds. Ike Obiagu had nine rebounds and seven blocks.
Seton Hall had season highs of 62 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Aaron Wheeler had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Red Storm (10-7, 2-4).
VCU 70, Saint Joseph's 54: Vince Williams Jr. matched his career high with 21 points as VCU defeated Saint Joseph's 70-54 on Saturday.
KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU (11-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 11 points, seven steals and six assists with eight turnovers.
Taylor Funk had 22 points for the Hawks (8-9, 2-4). Jordan Hall added 11 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers. Ejike Obinna had 10 points.